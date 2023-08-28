Smith River Complex

The Smith River Complex fire is shown last week near Gasquet, Calif. The fire was estimated at 71,000 acres as of Monday morning, with 6% containment.

 Photo by Bill Steven

Hazy Klamath skies warrant caution this week with unhealthy air quality from nearby wildfires expected to last through Wednesday with more moderate risk throughout the day Thursday.

A health advisory from Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) was sent out Monday morning.

