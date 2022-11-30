Monkeypox

Jonathan Parducho, a pharmacist, removes a tray of vials of the Jynneos vaccine for monkeypox from a box containing 20 doses in the vaccine hub at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on July 29 in San Francisco.

 Lea Suzuki/San Francisco Chronicle

Monkeypox infections in Oregon have suddenly spiked, prompting health officials to urge those most susceptible to the virus to get vaccinated.

The Oregon Health Authority said Tuesday, Nov. 29 that the epidemic had appeared to have peaked in August from about 10 to 15 cases a week previously to two to three. But 19 new infections have been reported during the past two weeks, it said.


