Dairies with more than 700 cows, like this one in Pennsylvania, are known as confined animal feeding operations.

Dairies with hundreds of cows won’t face regulations for air pollution for now, the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission decided.

The five governor-appointed commissioners made the ruling Wednesday in response to an August petition filed by two-dozen environmental, animal welfare and social justice groups that asked the state to regulate harmful emissions from dairies with 700 or more cows. Each year, cows at these dairies produce tons of manure and urine containing ammonia gas, which is harmful to breathe and can cause burning in the eyes, nose and throat and lead to long-term respiratory issues.


