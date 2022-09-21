Hiroshima Trees

More than 50 of these saplings grown from the seed of trees that survived the atom bombing of Hiroshima have now found homes in Oregon.

 Oregon Department of Forestry

SALEM — A four-year-long campaign to plant saplings grown from the seeds of trees that survived the atom bombing of Hiroshima finished Wednesday, Sept. 21 with a celebration at the Oregon Department of Forestry’s headquarters in Salem. That date was chosen because it is the International Day of Peace as declared by the United Nations General Assembly back in 1981.

Representatives from 45 organizations that planted a total of 51 peace trees in 35 communities around the state were invited to the ceremony. A number of Japanese-American organizations also attended.

Tags