Oregon lawmakers are asking President Joe Biden for federal money to help create a new $1 billion, West Coast container port in Coos Bay.
U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden and U.S. Reps. Suzanne Bonamici, Earl Blumenauer, and Kurt Schrader, all Oregon Democrats, have written to Biden asking money from the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act (IIJA) to help develop a major new west coast container port in Coos Bay on the Oregon coast.
The Oregon International Port of Coos Bay could increase port capacity along the Pacific coast by as much as 10% and would bring needed jobs and investment to a rural area, the lawmakers said in their March 16 letter to the White House.
“There is simply no other place on the West Coast where that level of additional capacity can be achieved. The fact that the Port of Coos Bay is located in a rural area makes this project all the more important,” the lawmakers said in their letter. “Establishing a world class port in Coos Bay will create jobs and generate tax revenue in a part of our state that has long suffered from a steep decline in timber harvest revenue.”
West Coast ports — including in California — have struggled with supply chain delays and labor shortages during the pandemic. They have also been impacted by COVID-related port and production shutdowns in China and other Asian markets. Supply chain problems have also contributed to spikes in inflation as businesses and consumers struggle to produce, stock and purchase certain items and materials.
Major ports in Los Angeles, Long Beach, Seattle, Tacoma and Oakland handle more than 23 million shipping containers annually, according to industry publication Container News. They are among the 10 busiest in the country with the two Southern California ports topping the list.
The Oregon Democrats pressed Biden on the importance of fostering job creation and economic development in small towns and rural areas.
“The IIJA includes tens of billions of dollars that can be utilized for modernizing our nation’s port infrastructure,” wrote the delegation. Even as your administration works to identify investments that can have an immediate impact, we must accommodate for the fact that container flows on the West Coast are projected to grow at a rapid pace well into the future."
The lawmakers said existing major Pacific coast ports have limited expansion abilities. They also tout the green aspects of a major Coos Bay port.
“While other ports in the U.S. will continue to rely heavily on truck transportation, the Coos Bay facility will be the first ship-to-rail port facility on the West Coast, thereby taking trucks out of the equation. This means additional port capacity without a corresponding increase in greenhouse gas emissions. Furthermore, green electricity produced by renewable energy sources will facilitate the use of electrically powered cargo handling equipment, vehicle charging and on-shore power. ”The new Oregon port will also have electric power plug-ins to help power ships. “Using shore side electrical power at berth — referred to as cold ironing — will eliminate ship engine emissions in port waters, thereby reducing pollutants by approximately 90 percent and greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 50 percent,” the congressional members tell Biden.
Coos Bay is a more than a four-hour drive from Klamath Falls and just under four hours from Portland. In October, the Oregon port entered into an agreement to acquire a former Georgia Pacific mill site.
The port is partnering with Missouri-based NorthPoint Development to expand the port to potentially handle 1.4 million shipping containers annually. That could potentially make the Oregon port one of the ten busiest in the U.S.
Development of the port would create 500 construction and 250 permanent operations jobs, according to Coos Bay port officials.