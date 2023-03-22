Lawmakers are trying to close a loophole for data centers and force some of Oregon’s biggest carbon emitters to move to cleaner sources of power.

House Bill 2816, scheduled for a committee vote on March 27, would require every carbon emitter to follow the same rules as major utilities. A 2021 law set ambitious timelines for utilities, including the state’s two biggest electrical providers, Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, to lower their carbon emissions and switch to non-carbon-emitting power sources by 2040.

