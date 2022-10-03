EV charging stations

The Oregon Department of Transportation will invest in a growing network of electric vehicle charging stations across seven major highways, including U.S. 97.

 Courtesy of National Park Service

Oregon could soon join California and New York in banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035 in an effort to cut emissions and curb the worst effects of global climate change.

Under proposed rules from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, car manufacturers would need to increase the amount of zero-emission vehicles available in Oregon by 8% per year beginning in 2026. By 2030, nearly 70% of new vehicles would need to be zero-emissions. These include electric, battery-powered cars and cars powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

