Winter Weather

Falled trees, stuck cars and downed power lines led road closures April 11. The snowfall Tuesday, Nov. 1 was not as intense but was unexpected.

 Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Despite the cold, wet end to last month, it was still the hottest October on record for Portland.

The average high temperature, measured at Portland International Airport, was about 1.5 degrees hotter than the previous record, according to Andy Bryant with the National Weather Service.


