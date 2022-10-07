Republican congressional candidate Mike Erickson followed through on his threat to sue Democratic opponent Andrea Salinas over a negative campaign ad and is demanding $800,000 from her campaign.

Erickson’s campaign committee filed a complaint Wednesday afternoon in Clackamas County Circuit Court against both Salinas’ campaign and Salinas as an individual over a 30-second television ad that says he “was charged with felony drug possession of illegal oxycodone.” The two are vying to represent Oregon’s new 6th District in Congress.