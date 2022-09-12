Screenshot

In this screenshot from an episode of the podcast “Drinkin’ Bros.”, Alek Skarlatos, left, smiles after quipping about a man whose girlfriend suffocated during sex.

Alek Skarlatos, a Republican candidate for Congress in a competitive Oregon district, repeatedly “liked” photos of underage girls in bikinis on Instagram and joked about strangling women on a podcast shortly before beginning his political career four years ago.

Skarlatos, 29, is a former Oregon National Guardsman who parlayed his recognition for helping stop a terrorist on a Paris-bound train in 2015 into multiple reality show appearances and two previous unsuccessful campaigns for Congress and the Douglas County Commission.

