Hydrogen Hub

A map demonstrates Obsidian Renewables proposed hydrogen hub spanning from Prineville, Ore., to Spokane and Wenatchee, Wash.

 Illustration courtesy of Obsidian Renewables

A Lake Oswego-based solar energy company has spurned a Northwest government partnership by launching its own bid to win hundreds of millions in federal dollars to create a green hydrogen production network across Oregon and Washington.

In November, Obsidian Renewables applied to the U.S. Department of Energy to become a green hydrogen hub for the region, producing, storing and transporting the mostly emissions-free gas. An Oregon-Washington partnership, the Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Association, has also applied for money to become a Northwest hydrogen hub.


