Oregon Community Foundation announced Wednesday, Nov. 30 that it has granted $904,220 to 30 Oregon-based nonprofits that are working to close the opportunity gap for children from low-income families, communities of color and rural areas.
OCF research illustrates where and how place, race and family circumstances can determine the future success and mobility of Oregon’s children — at home, in school or in their communities.
In total, GO Kids has distributed more than $2 million in funding from 2019-22.
“Oregon Community Foundation’s investment in arts, education, literacy and childcare programs for underserved children clearly affirms that we can work together to establish innovative, community-led solutions and build momentum to help close the opportunity gap for low-income families in Oregon,” said Ruby Buchholtz, community engagement coordinator for OCF.
Among the 30 Oregon-based nonprofits to receive funds are two organizations based in Klamath Falls: The Friends of the Klamath County Library and the Lutheran Community Services Northwest - Klamath Falls.
The Friends of the Klamath County Library awarded $10,000 to support early childhood education activities that increase kindergarten readiness for the 2022-23 school year.
The Friends' Dolly Parton Imagination Library program sends a book every month to the home of enrolled children younger than 5. Having access to books at home is a key tool for kindergarten readiness. Friends' volunteers reach out to rural and low-income families to sign up by hosting a Community Baby Shower where they take sign-ups, and by partnering with WIC, Head Start, Sanford Children's Clinic, DHS, CASA, day care providers and 10 branch libraries. OCF Funds will pay for books.
The Lutheran Community Services Northwest - Klamath Falls received $15,120 to support early childhood education activities that increase kindergarten readiness for the 2022-23 school year.
A Family Gathering Place Relief Nursery will offer field-trip opportunities for enrolled families to learn and practice positive parent-child interactions, child social interaction, self-regulation and listening skills. Rural and low-income community members have staff and volunteer positions, they solicit input on programming from parents on their steering committee or program work groups. While they are a new relief nursery program, they have partnerships with DHS, Tribes, Head Start and other local agencies.