Schools

Central Oregon Community College’s Health Careers Center on its Bend campus. The college has spent $22,500 to support students in a number of career technical programs, including nursing, by paying for tuition, fees, textbooks and required tools.

 Central Oregon Community College

Community college students across Oregon are beginning to see the benefits of a multi-million dollar statewide workforce package.

Colleges have started offering free and discounted courses, funding for student needs, and expanded programming using money from Future Ready Oregon—the $200 million investment in job training and education passed by the state Legislature last year.

Tags