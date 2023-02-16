Community College

OHSU Hospital is shown in 2019.

 Courtesy of Oregon Health & Science University

For people who have hit a dead end in their jobs, it can be hard to see the next step forward — especially if advancing into a higher position is restricted by college education level. Some community colleges in Oregon are hoping to bridge that gap for workers.

For decades, Oregon community colleges have only been allowed to offer two-year degrees and other shorter-term certificates. That’s changing thanks to a bill the Oregon Legislature passed back in 2019, which colleges are starting to act on as soon as this fall. The 2019 law allows community colleges across the state to award applied baccalaureate degrees for students — four-year degrees focused on specific, hands-on skills. It also means a big change for universities, which cautiously support the narrowly-tailored new programs, but are wary of proposals to take that authority even further.

Tags