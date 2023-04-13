SALEM — Oregon Community College Association on Thursday, April 13 announced the selection of 52 members from community colleges across the state to the 2023 All-Oregon Academic Team (AOAT).
According to a press release, these outstanding student scholars were selected for their academic excellence, leadership and community service, and many are members of Phi Theta Kappa, the nation’s community college honor society.
“I’d like to congratulate these outstanding student scholars for their achievements and the upcoming completion of their community college degrees,” OCCA Board President Kim Morgan said in the press release. “As some of our very best and brightest, these students represent hope for a strong future in Oregon.”
Three students with connections to Klamath County are included among the 52 chosen.
Klamath Community College students Katherine Ruffino, of Klamath Falls, and Chris Ward, of Myrtle Point, were chosen as was Treasure Valley Community College student Kelsi Deal, of Klamath Falls.
According to the press release, each year, Phi Theta Kappa, community college presidents and community college state associations such as OCCA sponsor All-State Community College Academic Team ceremonies in 37 participating states. OCCA will host the All-Oregon Academic Team Luncheon on Friday, April 21 at Chemeketa Community College’s Eola Event Center in Salem to honor AOAT students and their families. The AOAT luncheon’s keynote speaker is Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan.
In addition, the press release states, the OCCA Member Services Committee selects several students from the 52 outstanding scholars to serve as speakers at the recognition luncheon. This year’s speakers include Rachel Arceo from Umpqua Community College, Desiree Remick from Rogue Community College and Scott Truman from Treasure Valley Community College.
“Their stories are powerful and inspiring, and OCCA would like to thank these students for sharing their experiences with everyone at the luncheon,” Morgan said in the press release.
In addition, the press release states, two AOAT students were designated as Coca-Cola New Century Scholars for earning the highest All-USA Academic Team application score for Oregon: Rachel Arceo from Umpqua Community College was named a New Century Transfer Scholar, and Vivian Norquest from Lane Community College was named a New Century Workforce Scholar.
Additionally, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation sponsors the Coca-Cola Community College Academic Team each year, the press release states, which recognizes high-achieving students who demonstrate academic excellence and intellectual rigor combined with leadership and service that extends their education beyond the classroom to benefit society. Nationally, 50 students are selected as Gold Scholars and receive $1,500 scholarships, 50 are selected as Silver Scholars and receive $1,250 scholarships, and 50 students nationally are selected as Bronze Scholars and receive $1,000 scholarships. Emily Killebrew from Chemeketa Community College has been selected as a Gold Scholar, while Oscar Tovar of Central Oregon Community College and Ruffino from Klamath Community College were selected as Silver Scholars.