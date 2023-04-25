A group of orca that live in the coastal waters of Oregon and other parts of the Pacific Northwest might soon be listed under the Oregon Endangered Species Act.
The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission has voted to advance a petition to protect what are known as the Southern Resident Orcas. They consist of three pods numbering 73 orcas, down from almost 100 in 1994.
Quinn Read is with the Center for Biological Diversity, which recently joined two other groups, Defenders of Wildlife and Whale and Dolphin Conservation, in petitioning the ODFW. She told KLCC that several factors are behind the decline.
“First and foremost for these orcas, they’re at risk for starvation,” said Read. “This population depends on large part on Chinook salmon. And because Chinook themselves are endangered, it just has that impact down the line where the orcas just don’t have enough to eat.”
The earliest listed threat to orca numbers was the capture of many in the 1960s for marine parks. More recent threats include pollution, vessel traffic and noise, and inbreeding.
Read said the Southern Resident Orcas are well known in the San Juan Islands and Salish Sea of Canada and Washington.
“What’s less known is that they are just as much an Oregon species. They absolutely come down and forage for fish in the mouth of the Columbia and along the coast, and forage all the way down to Monterey Bay,” she said. “So this is absolutely a species that is resident to Oregon.”
The Commission will now hold a public rulemaking process before deciding whether to protect the orcas under Oregon state law. The ODFW will also consult with affected agencies, Native American tribes and organizations. The process will take months.
In a release, the ODFW says the Southern Resident Orcas are already listed on the federal Endangered Species Act, as well as Washington state’s ESA.