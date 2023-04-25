Orcas

A female Southern Resident orca breaches the water near the San Juan Islands off the coast of Washington in this 2018 file photo.

 Katy Laveck Foster/NOAA Fisheries

A group of orca that live in the coastal waters of Oregon and other parts of the Pacific Northwest might soon be listed under the Oregon Endangered Species Act.

The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission has voted to advance a petition to protect what are known as the Southern Resident Orcas. They consist of three pods numbering 73 orcas, down from almost 100 in 1994.

