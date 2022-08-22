College roundtable

U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., at right, in peach jacket, hosted a roundtable with college students and employees Aug. 19, 2022, to discuss abortion rights and proposed changes to Title IX.

 Meerah Powell / Oregon Public Broadcasting

College employees and students from around Oregon met up with Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Oregon, on Friday to talk about changes to Title IX, the federal law concerning sex discrimination in schools, and how the recent Supreme Court decision regarding abortion could affect campuses.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty right now because of the Supreme Court opinion and laws varying across states, and our colleges and universities and students need clarity,” Bonamici said.

Tags