Boots the harbor seal

Boots was known for hanging upside down in the water and looking out at passersby.

 Rachael McDonald/KLCC

The Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport is mourning the loss of Boots, its beloved 35-year-old harbor seal.

Boots was euthanized after cancer was found in her esophagus, and her caretakers determined her quality of life was at stake.

