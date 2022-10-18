Oregon Secretary of State Milestones

In this file photo from April 2019, Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters, right, swears in Bev Clarno as Secretary of State during a ceremony at the Capitol in Salem.

 The Associated Press

The head of the Oregon Supreme Court announced Wednesday she’ll retire at the end of the year.

Chief Justice Martha Walters, 72, has spent the last 16 years on the state’s highest court, and has been its leader for the last four. Walters is the first woman to serve as chief justice in Oregon. Her last day will be Dec. 31.

