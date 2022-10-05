Ballots haven’t been mailed yet, but Oregon congressional candidate Mike Erickson is threatening a lawsuit to overturn election results if his Democratic opponent wins.

Erickson’s threat, in a cease-and-desist letter his attorney sent Andrea Salinas’ campaign, rests on a state law that provides for elections to be overturned if a judge finds that the winner made a false statement that changed the election’s outcome. The Capital Chronicle obtained a copy of the letter.

Tags