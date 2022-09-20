Harassment Complaints

Oregon State Capitol building is seen May 18, 2021.

 Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Oregon Public Broadcasting

It’s been more than a year since Oregon’s Legislature had what’s known as a legislative equity officer, the official who is supposed to coordinate a response to harassment and retaliation complaints within the Capitol.

The vacancy has not lingered for lack of trying. Administrators first posted a job opening for the highly sensitive position last year, even extending their recruitment window, but have been unable to find a suitable fit.

