Larry Sidor is the co-founder and master brewer at Crux Fermentation Project in Bend. The company has added nonalcoholic beer to its regular lineup.

 Courtesy Crux Fermentation Project

The Pacific Northwest helped pioneer craft brewing, and it’s still a hub for small breweries and small-batch distilleries. It should perhaps come as no surprise, then, that the region is also at the forefront of brewing and distilling nonalcoholic adult beverages like beer and spirits.

Larry Sidor is the co-founder and master brewer for Crux Fermentation Project in Bend. Sidor told “Think Out Loud” he spent decades in his former career working for big brewing companies like Pabst, Olympia, Hamm’s and Goetz making nonalcoholic beer. He wouldn’t recommend having one of those.

