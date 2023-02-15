Oregon Legislature Start of Session

The Oregon state Senate is shown on the first day the legislative session Jan 17 at the state Capitol in Salem.

 Claire Rush/The Associated Press

Twenty years ago, Saren Craig was a college student in a deeply religious school in the Missouri Ozarks and went to see a counselor for anxiety and depression.

The counselor’s conclusion: Being queer was “pathological and sinful” and tied to their history of abuse, Craig told Oregon lawmakers on Tuesday in a hearing for state House Bill 2458 in the House Committee on Behavioral Health and Health Care. The bill would ban licensed counselors and therapists from practicing conversion therapy on adults.