Abortion Bill

Oregonians march in downtown Portland against the June 2022 Supreme Court Decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, ending a nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion.

 Alex Baumhardt/Oregon Capital Chronicle

A sweeping bill intended to guarantee access to abortion and gender-affirming care cleared its first legislative hurdle Monday after a tense discussion that foreshadowed future charged debate in the full Legislature.

House Bill 2002 is a top priority for legislative Democrats, who pledged to do everything in their power to protect abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended the national right to abortion last summer. The measure is a top target for Republicans, who have panned it as too extreme.

