Ryne Smith works at the CyberMill internet café in 2022 in Seneca. Oregon will receive $688.9 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to improve broadband internet access in undercovered areas.

 Kristian Foden-Vencil / OPB

Oregon is expected to receive nearly $700 million to expand broadband access to rural and underserved areas in the state.

The funding comes from the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and spending will be overseen by the Oregon Broadband Office.

