In this Feb. 19, 2021, file photo, firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem.

 Andrew Selsky/The Associated Press

The Oregon Department of Justice requested a federal judge postpone implementation of one provision in Measure 114, the new firearm restrictions passed by voters in November.

Measure 114 requires anyone who wants to buy a firearm to first take a firearms safety course and get a permit. In a Sunday court filing the Justice Department acknowledged what law enforcement leaders and firearms dealers have been saying since election day: the permitting system will not be in place by Dec. 8 when the law is supposed to take effect.


