Psilocybin pricing sheet

A pricing sheet at Rose City Laboratories, lists the types of tests available, March 17, 2023. Rose City is the first lab in the state approved to test the purity and potency of psilocybin mushrooms.

 Kristyna Wentz-Graff / OPB

After years of rulemaking, Oregon is officially the first state in the nation with a functioning, legal system to obtain and use psilocybin.

On Friday, the Oregon Health Authority announced it had licensed EPIC Healing as the first psilocybin service provider in the state, completing the last point in a chain from growing psychedelic mushrooms to a person actually taking them.

Tags