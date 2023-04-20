Oregon Abortion Pill

Oregonians gather outside the Multnomah County Justice Center to protest the June 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe V. Wade.

 Alex Baumhardt/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek announced the state will secure a three-year supply of mifepristone, one of two drugs used to terminate a pregnancy and manage miscarriages, amid lawsuits and an expected U.S. Supreme Court ruling on access to the medication.

“By challenging the FDA’s authority over mifepristone, the lower court decisions set an alarming precedent of putting politics above established science, medical evidence, and a patient’s health, life, and well-being with potential implications beyond this one medication,” Kotek said in a news release.

