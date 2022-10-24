Art Local Access

Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, left, and National Endowment for the Arts Chair Maria Rosario Jackson speak with students from the Arts & Communication Magnet Academy.

 Courtesy Lauren Jin

National Endowment for the Arts Chair Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson met with Oregon arts leaders this week to discuss the need for more access to art in the state.

Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici organized the listening and learning tour.

