A posting is taped near a group of tents in downtown Portland, giving notice that the area will be swept, May 20, 2022.

 Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Many of Portland’s least fortunate live in tents pitched on sidewalks or in aging campers parked in small convoys behind grocery stores.

High housing costs and financial adversity are the primary root causes behind the burgeoning population on the streets; only about one in three people who are homeless in Portland report having a mental illness or a substance use disorder, or both.

