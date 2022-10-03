Pacific Northwest Wildfires Power

In this file photo, smoke plumes from the Bootleg Fire rise over power lines on July 12, 2021, near Klamath Falls. Oregon Public Utility Commission recently changed rules around shutting off power due to nonpayment so that power can not be turned off during wildfire evacuations or when the air quality index is at or above 100, among other situations laid out by the commission.

 The Associated Press

The Oregon Public Utility Commission has changed its rules to protect more people from having their utilities disconnected due to nonpayment.

The changes include extra protections during extreme weather events, like wildfires or extreme cold, according to a news release. Now, utility companies can’t shut off services due to nonpayment during wildfire evacuations. They also can’t disconnect services when the air quality index is at or above 100, which is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups” by the Environmental Protection Agency.

