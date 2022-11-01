Abortions

A file photo from an Aug. 25, 2022, event at which Gov. Kate Brown reaffirmed Oregon's abortion access laws. Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, prompting near-total abortion bans in Idaho and other states, abortion procedures in Oregon have climbed by 18% according to new data.

 Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Oregon Public Broadcasting

The number of abortions per month in Oregon went up by 18% in August, after the Supreme Court’s June decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Abortion remains legal without restrictions in Oregon, and providers have been anecdotally reporting an increase in travelers.


