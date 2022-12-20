The American-Made Solar Prize, a multimillion-dollar competition funded by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and administered by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), has selected 20 teams to advance in Round 6 of the prize as semifinalists, including CRACK CATCHER AI — the Oregon Renewable Energy Center (OREC) team at Oregon Tech. Each team won $50,000 in cash prizes and is eligible to continue to the next phase of the competition, which is designed to energize U.S. solar innovation.

OREC entered the competition with the CRACK CATCHER AI (artificial intelligence), a system of lasers and artificial intelligence to assess mechanical stress on PV (photovoltaic) cells inside solar modules, sensing and predicting fracturing in high volume PV manufacturing.


