Jolene

Orangutan Jolene celebrated her first birthday Thursday, April 13 at the Oregon Zoo in Portland.

 Michael Durham/courtesy of the Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND — The smallest member of the Oregon Zoo orangutan family reached a big milestone this week: Jolene is 1 year old.

Born April 13, 2022, the young orangutan is learning to walk and climb on her own, though she never ventures far from her mom, Kitra, according to a press release.

Tags