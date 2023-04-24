A parade of peaceful protesters planted a very different kind of garden on Arbor Day this weekend in Veterans’ Memorial Park.
Outlined with carnations, the “garden of issues,” as it came to be known, sprouted signs with statements in protest of the plan to display a retired fighter jet in that location.
“Our emphasis is to preserve the park in the condition that it is in,” Ed Silling said.
Silling — who has spoken out against this project at many Klamath Falls City Council meetings since it was announced last summer — is a member of the citizen committee which organized the parade.
The size of the jet display — which will measure 110-feet in diameter and 40-feet in height — would require the trimming and removing of some of the longstanding trees in the park.
A proposal to place an ice-skating rink in the park in 2001 also would have required trees to be cut back and removed. Similar outcry from community members convinced city officials to countermand the project.
Community concerns include more than just arbor preservation, however, with primary upset stemming from the use of federal relief funds for the project.
Project funding allocations come from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.
City council and Klamath County Commissioners have each promised $300,000 for the jet installation for a total of $600,000.