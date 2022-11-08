In a new dual enrollment program between Klamath Community College and Southern Oregon University, students attending school at the community level are able to earn credits and complete their SOU Bachelor of Science in Education Studies.
At an open house hosted Monday, Nov. 7 on KCC’s campus, education program lead Peggy Bullock (KCC) and Susan Fuller (SOU), coordinator for the elementary education studies department, explained the partnership program.
“Prior to this agreement,” Bullock said, “students would have to complete their associate’s course here [KCC] and have to physically transfer to a university.”
She went on to state that after leaving the local area, “most students who go on to become educators, teach in the larger communities they’ve become a part of rather than returning to Klamath Falls to educate.”
“What this program allows is for us to start growing our own, and hopefully retain more educators locally,” Bullock said.
Part of what initiated this cooperation between the two schools was the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Through COVID we learned a lot,” Fuller said. “We learned that we can teach virtually. We can have opportunities for students. We can provide pathways for people who are living in rural areas to become teachers.”
Broken down, a full-time student would enroll one year at KCC, followed by two years as a dually-enrolled student still taking classes on KCC campus ending with one year as an online student at SOU.
Erin Burum, a former graduate of this dual-enrollment arrangement who is now working as an educator with the Klamath County School District, had nothing but praise for the program, saying “it’s a wonderful community resource.” Burum said she would not have been able to complete the program without the dual-enrollment arrangement.
KCC and SOU are currently enrolling and accepting applicants for the 2023 winter term.