An argument between neighbors Tuesday, Oct. 4 escalated to a shooting and police standoff.
At approximately 5:30 p.m., Klamath County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 153000 block of Derri Court near LaPine.
According to a press release, once they arrived deputies spoke with a resident who said he and his neighbor were in an argument and the neighbor shot him.
The neighbor, identified as Jason Funk, 54, refused to come out of his home to speak with deputies on the scene.
After an hours-long standoff during which numerous deputies — including from the Sheriff's Office Special Response Team — were mobilized to the scene, Funk surrendered at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5.
He was taken into custody outside of his residence.
Funk is being charged with attempted assault I, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.
