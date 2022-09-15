A German groundhog must have seen its shadow because Oktober is coming early in Klamath County.
Let the festivities commence this Saturday, Sept. 17, when die Menschen of Klamath Basin and beyond take to the Bill Collier Ice Arena as the second annual Oktoberfest ensues.
“It’s pretty magical when you see it up close,” Andrew Stork said. Stork is the special projects and communications manager for Klamath County Economic Development Association (KCEDA), which is the organization responsible for establishing and hosting the event. “It’s a great opportunity to get together and celebrate what makes Klamath County great.”
After a two-year pandemic hiatus, this year’s Oktoberfest will meet traditional expectations while incorporating “a lot of different flavors” Stork said.
Amongst those flavors, patrons can expect to find an assortment of local brews from some familiar faces, including Skyline Brewing Company and Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, as well as some new faces, such as Mother Earth Brew Company and Walkabout Brewing Company.
The first production of the event in 2019 inspired a lot of eager, local vendors and volunteers to get involved in the 2022 rendition. Oktoberfest received sponsorship from 19 businesses and organizations.
“As the event continues to get more and more successful, it just garners more attention,” Stork said. “We had a lot of people come to us and say, ‘We’ve got this idea, and we want to bring it to life.’”
More vendors will be in attendance than the event had to offer the first go around, with a total of 12 brewing companies and six eateries, all regionally located.
Something special about Klamath’s Oktoberfest is its inclusivity for all ages. Outside of the arena, the SMART Readers Program, headed by Holly Stork, will be offering games and activities for kids and families.
“Traditionally events of this type aren’t family friendly,” Stork said, “and so, to have that component has been really valuable.”
Then, of course, there’s the musical entertainment.
This year, Oktoberfest will feature four bands, all of which are local to Klamath Basin.
“All of the bands are local,” Stork said, “which is something we’re really excited about, just to showcase all the musical talent in the county.”
The groups are Curb Appeal, Nephilim, SLAP and Fleischklopfer, the last of which is a local band better known by the name of FATSEXY. The musical trio assumes the identity of a true, German polka band for Oktoberfests around the region.
Curb Appeal will perform first, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., followed by Nephilim at 3:30 p.m. Fleischklopfer will suit up in their lederhosen for their show at 5:10 p.m., and wrapping up the night will be musical guest SLAP from 7:25 p.m. until close at 9 p.m.
Admission to the event is $25 for those 21 and older who intend to drink. This price includes six beer tickets and a four-ounce tasting glass. Admission is $5 for those who will not be drinking, and kids 12 and younger get in free.
Parking for the event is available on site at Bill Collier Ice Arena, but additional parking is available at the Moore Park Marina. There will be a shuttle service available every 30 minutes throughout the day between the marina and the event.
Event organizers ask that pets be left at home, but service animals are welcome.