The state of Oregon has its first chapter of an exclusive academic collegiate club.
And it’s at Oregon Institute of Technology.
On Saturday, Dec. 3, OIT will enroll 10 new members to the Alpha Epsilon Delta National Society Club, an honor society and service organization.
“It pushes us [students] to think of the community,” said Alyx Burkhartzmeyer, the vice-president of OIT’s club.
Burkhartzmeyer also bragged about the society stating the club helps unite health and science and engages students to learn more.
A founder of OIT’s chapter, Burkhartzmeyer said he is excited to welcome the new members during Saturday in OIT’s auditorium.
OIT was granted and formed its chapter — Oregon Alpha — with only eight members last year after submitting a petition to AED’s national president.
To become a member, students must demonstrate academic achievement. OIT’s chapter verifies and confirms this by requiring a wanting initiate to have been enrolled and completed a minimum of five quarters in a health or science study with a 3.2 overall grade point average.
Starting first as a male-only fraternity in 1926 at the University of Alabama (an amendment to the society’s constitution was made in 1929 to include women), AED has since grown to 186 chapters spread across five regions and numerous universities and colleges.