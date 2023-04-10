OIT's Brendan Talonen

Brendan Talonen provided Oregon Tech a key start when they needed it, throwing six shutout innings, as the Owls salvaged the final game of a four-game series with Corban to split the weekend set Saturday at Steen Sports Park.

Ka’ala Tam finished the day 5-for-7 with four runs scored for the Hustlin’ Owls (25-13, 12-4 Cascade Collegiate Conference), as OIT earned a 12-2 victory in the nightcap after the visitors held off a late rally for a 3-2 victory in Game 1.

