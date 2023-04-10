Brendan Talonen provided Oregon Tech a key start when they needed it, throwing six shutout innings, as the Owls salvaged the final game of a four-game series with Corban to split the weekend set Saturday at Steen Sports Park.
Ka’ala Tam finished the day 5-for-7 with four runs scored for the Hustlin’ Owls (25-13, 12-4 Cascade Collegiate Conference), as OIT earned a 12-2 victory in the nightcap after the visitors held off a late rally for a 3-2 victory in Game 1.
“This is a hard game and our conference is good,” OIT coach Jacob Garsez said. “We earned the right to be relevant, but have to recognize that we haven’t just won games, we’ve won games with discipline and toughness.”
Talonen dominated the Warriors (10-24, 4-12), limiting the opponent to three singles — without allowing a runner to reach third base. The right-hander retired the final 10 batters he faced in earning his fourth win.
“Brendan was lights out,” Garsez said. “I am proud of the work he’s put in and it was a nice job by our guys rebounding in Game 2.”
OIT scored four first-inning runs and never looked back — loading the bases with no outs — with Bryce Petrilla lining a two-run single to put the Owls on the board. Dane Bradshaw added a sacrifice fly and Brodie Marino blooped an RBI single to cap the inning. The lead grew to 7-0 in the third on an Adam Jacques RBI single, with a sixth inning Petrilla RBI double and a Tam two-run homer extending the margin to 11-0.
Corban cracked the scoreboard in the seventh on a two-run homer from Chris Grayson, but Tech ended the game due to the mercy rule in the bottom of the inning — as Tyler Horner lined a walk-off RBI single.
Tam, Petrilla, Jacques and Julien Jones all had two-hit games in the victory for OIT — as the Owls secured their fifth 25-win season in program history.
Game 1 was dominated by Warriors starter Nate Martin, as the righty threw eight innings of seven-hit ball, striking out four. He left with a 3-1 lead — as Corban scored a fourth inning run on a double-play ball and two sixth inning runs on bases-loaded walks.
OIT cut into the margin in the seventh as Alonzo Vergara doubled and scored on a Sean Tobin bad-hop RBI single.
In the ninth, the Owls made it interesting — loading the bases on singles from Tam, Bryce Petrilla and Vergara with no outs. Reliever Jaren Childs survived the rally — striking out Tyler Horner, getting Julien Jones to ground into an RBI fielders’ choice and fanning Korrey Siracusa with the tying run at third to end the game.
Tam was 3-for-4, with Horner and Vergara each adding two hits. Reliever Dylan Huddle had his best performance of the season, throwing three shutout innings, striking out three. Brad Pellkofer led the Warriors with a 3 for 4 game.
Tech holds a one-game lead over British Columbia in the CCC standings heading into this weekend’s four-game series at Bushnell, with doubleheaders set for Friday and Saturday.
SOFTBALL
OIT 8-1, Eastern Oregon 0-0: Kacie Schmidt and Mckenzie Staub tossed back-to-back shutouts, helping Oregon Tech establish a school record for consecutive wins, as the No. 1-ranked Lady Owls completed a four-game sweep of Eastern Oregon on Saturday at Stilwell Stadium.
Schmidt spun a three-hitter in an 8-0 run-rule victory in Game 1, with Staub striking out 10 in a 1-0 pitchers’ duel in the non-conference finale — as the Lady Owls (34-5, 22-1 CCC) extended their win streak to 22 games. OIT improved to 17-0 on their own diamond this season with the four wins against the No. 25-ranked team in the NAIA.
“I am so proud of this team and all the things they do every week to encourage each other,” OIT coach Greg Stewart said. “It is truly a testament to a group of great players who are even better people. I am blessed to be around them.”
Tech chased Mountaineers (20-14, 11-9) ace Kaylie Hoskins in the third — her shortest outing of the season. In the first, Zoe Allen walked, moved to third on a Kaila Mick double and scored on a Maggie Buckholz single, while an inning later, Nita Cook dropped down a perfect squeeze bunt to score Staub from third to make it 2-0.
In the third, the Lady Owls broke the game open — as Puakea Milbourne singled home a pair and Staub followed with a two-run double. Allen capped the five-run inning with an RBI single. OIT ended the game via the run-rule in the fifth — stringing together singles from Lexi Klum, Milbourne and the walk-off knock from Staub.
Schmidt walked one and struck out eight, earning her league-best 17th win. Staub was 3 for 3 with three RBIs, with Allen and Milbourne each recording two hits.
Game 2 was a battle between Staub and EOU starter Jessica Touchard — with the lone run scoring in the fourth inning. Thanks to a Mounties error, OIT had runners at second and third with two outs, with Cook scoring Staub from third on a ground ball that was bobbled by the Eastern pitcher.
Staub did the rest, working around three hits for her 16th win and her fifth shutout victory of 2023. Touchard held Tech to two hits — singles from Mick and Staub — but took the loss.
OIT hits the road this weekend, traveling to Great Falls for a four-game series at the University of Providence.
TRACK & FIELD
Humboldt Invitational: National qualifying marks from Alex Conley and Joseph Wilkinson led a big day by Oregon Tech in Arcata, Calif.
Conley led a Lady Owls contingent in the javelin that swept the first four positions in the standings, launching the No. 1 mark in the NAIA this season — a throw of 151 feet, 3 inches — hitting the NAIA “A” standard. Brittan Bratscher (126 feet, 3 inches) placed second, Aarika Brooks (124 feet, 10 inches) was third and Amber Miller (117 feet) placed fourth.
Wilkinson had a breakout performance in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, winning the event with a time of 9:26.84 — hitting the NAIA “B” standard. Jonas Hartline placed second in the event, with his time of 9:39.08 meeting the Cascade Conference provisional standard.
“What a great day,” OIT coach Mike Anderson said. “A great opener from Alex in the javelin and an outstanding effort from Joe in the steeple. We hit a lot of conference marks and raced well — taking advantage of a warm, sunny day. This crew is so great to work with — I am proud of their effort.”
Four Lady Owls won individual events, helping Tech to the team title — as Eva Brady posted a personal best time of 59.68 seconds in winning the 400, Ally Odell won the high jump (5 feet, 1.75 inches), Emily Bitler took the discus (114 feet, 11 inches) and Katie Mull claiming a win in the hammer throw (137 feet, 10 inches) — with Brady and Bitler hitting CCC provisional marks. In addition, Bratscher placed second in the high jump (4 feet, 11.75 inches) and Ciena Gregory took second in the discus (109 feet, 8 inches) — both meeting the CCC mark.
On the men’s side, Patrick Giraudo had the top OIT time in the 100 (11.64), with Ace Jones leading the sprinters in the 200 (23.05). Transfer Austin Kuromi paced the middle-distance crew in the 800 (2:00.45) and 1,500 (4:11.42), while Toby Ruston claimed a win in the 5,000 (15:36.07). Chris Martinez made his season debut, hitting the CCC mark in the pole vault (12 feet, 5.5 inches).
Tech returns to action this weekend, traveling to Portland for the Larry Byerly Classic.