Jamison Guerra led five Oregon Tech starters in double-figures with 21 points, but the Owls couldn't overcome a hot-shooting night from Warner Pacific, as the Knights earned an 88-78 victory Saturday at Danny Miles Court.
WPU (14-7 overall, 11-5 Cascade Collegiate Conference) made 58% of its field-goal attempts – including 11 3-pointers – countering every second-half rally by the Hustlin’ Owls.
Tech (10-12, 7-9) scored the first seven points of the game and had a 14-7 lead following a driving Guerra basket. Darius Traylor took over, making consecutive 3-pointers to pull the visitors even at 21-21, adding two additional 3-pointers late in the half to give WPU a 48-41 lead.
“It’s a pretty tough matchup for us in our third game in five days,” OIT coach Justin Parnell said. “Warner forces us to do some things different defensively and we took our chances on Traylor – he had hit nine 3s all year – and he goes 4-for-4.”
OIT used a flurry early in the second half, capped by a Kaison Faust dunk, to cut the margin to 54-53 – only to see the Knights answer with an 11-2 run, with a Maxwell Moses three-point play giving WPU a 65-55 lead.
The Hustlin’ Owls pulled within 79-74 inside the final four minutes, but buzzer-beating 3s from Caleb-Tyree Morgan and Thomas Miles kept OIT at bay.
Kody Bauman scored 16 points, Joey Potts had 15 points and 12 rebounds, Faust tallied a season-high 14 points with eight rebounds and Keegan Shivers added 10 points and six assists – as the Owls starters scored 76 of their 78 points. Tech made 17-of-18 free throws.
Traylor scored 20 points and Moses chipped in with 18 for WPU.
OIT hits the road next weekend for games at Evergreen State and Northwest.
OIT 87, Multnomah 58: Four Oregon Tech players scored in double-figures and the Hustlin’ Owls held Multnomah to a 27% shooting Friday.
Tech had a 67-42 rebounding edge – the most by a Hustlin’ Owls team in a conference game in program history. The Owls limited MU leading scorer Zach Richardson to 1-of-10 shooting and three points, while Lions’ post Tyrese Taylor finished 5-of-18 from the floor.
The Lions (12-8, 7-8) missed 20 of their first 21 field-goal attempts – as Tech rode six points from Potts and five from Kody Bauman in a 15-3 run to open the game – with a Potts 3-point play extending the lead to 24-9. Guerra capped the half with a three-point play of his own, giving the hosts a 38-21 lead at the break.
Jay Elmore took over in the second half, scoring all 17 of his points in a flurry – including 11 straight points – giving Tech a 64-35 lead, with a Guerra jumper extending the lead to 70-35 – the largest of the night.
Potts finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, Guerra had 12 points, six rebound and five assists, with Keegan Shivers scoring 11. Bauman scored nine points with a season-high 16 rebounds and four blocks and Jensen adding eight points and five boards.
Quentin Jones scored 20 points in the loss for MU, as the visitors made 9-of-37 of their 3-point chances.
WOMEN
OIT 75, Warner Pacific 51: Maddyson Tull scored a game-high 18 points, including a pair of baskets in a clinching 17-3 fourth-quarter run, as the Lady Owls (15-7, 11-5) completed a sweep of the visiting Portland schools.
Jenna Wallace scored a career-high 10 points and Kayley Elliott added nine points and 10 rebounds, as the Lady Owls' bench scored 30 points.
“Jenna’s just biding her time, as she is playing behind an all-conference player in Maddy Tull,” OIT coach Paul Poetsch said. “When her number is called, Jenna is always ready to go and she was outstanding. Kayley has been solid all year and gave us a big, big lift off the bench.”
Tech withstood a tough first half – converting just 35% of its field-goal atttempts – but Tull scored nine points and Wallace added eight, helping the hosts to a 38-31 lead at the break.
The Knights (1-20, 1-15) used an 8-0 run, including 3-pointers from Amalya Sales and Maddie Norton, to pull the visitors within 45-41 late in the third quarter – before OIT scored 30 of the final 40 points.
Seven points from Elliott and two layups from Tull keyed the fourth-quarter explosion, as the Lady Owls made nine of their final 14 field-goal attempts.
Tull finished 8-of-11 from the field – pulling within 44 points of the 1,000-point mark in her OIT career. Wallace made 4-of-6 field goals in the victory, with Elliott improving to 23-of-24 from the foul line on the season with four made free throws. Olivia Sprague scored 11 points with five assists and Gabbie Gascon added seven points and six assists.
Paityn Rhode and Alexa Mee led the Knights with 13 points – but WPU committed 25 turnovers, leading to 18 OIT points.
The Lady Owls hit the road next weekend, traveling to Washington for games at Evergreen State and Northwest.
OIT 67, Multnomah 56: The Lady Owls used a 24-4 run spanning the second and third quarters to erase a double-digit deficit Friday night.
OIT made 50% of its second-half field goal attempts in the comeback, and held a 49-26 edge on the glass.
The Lions (5-16, 3-12) controlled the bulk of the first half, using a 16-3 run to take a 29-18 lead following a Kianna Ponce three-point play with six minutes left in the second quarter.
Tech began the comeback, as baskets from Alexis Elquist and Melissa Lee started an 8-0 run to get within 29-27, but MU answered late in the period to take a 32-27 lead at the break. The Lady Owls continued the pressure in the third quarter – holding the Lions without a field goal for the first five minutes. Maddyson Tull scored on consecutive possessions and an Olivia Sprague baseline runner gave the hosts the lead for good.
The Lady Owls put the game away in the fourth quarter, as an inside move by Elli Kent pushed the margin to 67-45.
Sprague led Tech with 12 points and five assists, with Gabbie Gascon scoring 11 points with four steals. Melissa Lee scored eight points, adding a game-high 11 rebounds, with Kent scoring eight.
Elise Graham led MU with 14 points and Alaygza Portis scored 13.