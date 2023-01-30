Jamison Guerra led five Oregon Tech starters in double-figures with 21 points, but the Owls couldn't overcome a hot-shooting night from Warner Pacific, as the Knights earned an 88-78 victory Saturday at Danny Miles Court.

WPU (14-7 overall, 11-5 Cascade Collegiate Conference) made 58% of its field-goal attempts – including 11 3-pointers – countering every second-half rally by the Hustlin’ Owls.

