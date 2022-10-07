Seniors Nicole Reyes and Kaylin Talonen combined for 30 kills, helping Oregon Tech run their win streak to three with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-18 Cascade Collegiate Conference victory Friday afternoon at Walla Walla University.
Reyes finished with 16 kills and 10 digs, with Talonen adding 14 kills, as the Lady Owls (10-8, 7-5 CCC) improved to 4-2 on the road in league play.
OIT used a pair of 8-0 runs in Set 1 to take command of the match. Trailing 3-1, two Reyes kills and two from Molly Grace, helped the Owls take a 9-3 lead. After the Wolves (0-12, 0-12) tied the score at 13-13, Talonen paced another run with four kills, allowing the visitors to claim the set win.
Tech dominated the middle set, jumping out to a 6-1 lead and were never headed. In Set 3, WWU stayed close, as a Gabrielle Browning kill got the hosts within 16-15. Reyes took over, powering two kills to start a 7-1 run that put the match away.
Alma Solis had five kills in the win for OIT, with setter Courtney Isom recording 37 assists and nine digs. Aubrey Kievit led all players with 21 digs, with Kaley Whalen adding 10 digs.
Browning led WWU with nine kills, but the Wolves finished with a .018 hitting percentage.
The Lady Owls close out the trip with a 5 p.m. matchup Saturday at Lewis-Clark State.
MEN'S SOCCER
OIT 10, Walla Walla 0: Scoring five goals in the first 16 minute, the Owls remained one game back of first place in the conference with the rout.
Cade O’Neill recorded a hat track, Kevin Rodriguez scored twice and Andrew Pasang added a goal and three assists as the Owls (6-1-2, 5-1 CCC) tied a school record for assists in a match and logged their third-highest scoring game in program history.
Tech left no doubt early – scoring twice in the opening seven minutes. Ellis Harwood pounced on a rebound of a Brock Rideout shot, slamming it into the net just four minutes into the contest. Moments later, Pasang made a pretty move in the right side of the box, hammering a left-footed blast into the right corner of the net.
The lead grew to 5-0 less than 20 minutes in, as Rodriguez scored back-to-back goals – punching home a Pasang corner and touching home a nice back-post cross from Dylan Nakagawa. Rosendo Juarez-Flores capped the early flurry, converting off a pretty Pasang through-ball.
O’Neill made it 6-0 in the 33rd minute with an unassisted goal and just before the break, Reilly Combs headed home a Pasang corner.
OIT finished with a 32-3 edge in total shots and had all 11 corners in the contest. Keepers Joel Witts and Connor Caslin combined on the Owls' third straight shutout.
Tech scored three times in the final 20 minutes of the match – as Hunter Hoogerwerf converted off a Logan Miller corner, with O’Neill notching goals off feeds from Brandon Donat and Ian Bermudez.
The 10 goals scored by OIT ranked No. 3 in program history – as the 2016 team scored 12 against Walla Walla and the 2015 squad scored 11 vs. Multnomah. The eight assists in the game equaled the mark set in the 2015 win over Multnomah.
OIT returns to action with a 3 p.m. match Sunday at Carroll College.