Seniors Nicole Reyes and Kaylin Talonen combined for 30 kills, helping Oregon Tech run their win streak to three with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-18 Cascade Collegiate Conference victory Friday afternoon at Walla Walla University.

Reyes finished with 16 kills and 10 digs, with Talonen adding 14 kills, as the Lady Owls (10-8, 7-5 CCC) improved to 4-2 on the road in league play.

