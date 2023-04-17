Top-ranked Oregon Tech moved one win away from clinching a second straight Cascade Collegiate Conference softball title with an 11-2 victory over the University of Providence on Monday afternoon at Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Mont.
The host Argos (6-26 overall, 3-20 CCC) rebounded in the non-league game, pounding out 15 hits to end the Lady Owls school-record 25-game win streak with a 9-5 victory.
OIT (37-6, 25-1) can clinch the league title and host the CCC Championships with a win in one of its final four conference games — or a loss by rival Southern Oregon.
Playing in a cold rain throughout, the Lady Owls jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning and broke open the opener with a six-run sixth.
Two errors by the Argos in the third allowed runs to score, with Maggie Buckholz capping the inning with an RBI single. UP answered in the bottom of the inning, as Azia-Rain Umphrey homered and a second run scored on a two-out OIT error. However, Tech added a pair in the fifth and batted around in the sixth — as Nita Cook delivered a two-run single, Kaila Mick tripled home a run and Buckholz lined an RBI single.
Kacie Schmidt recorded her 19th win, limiting UP to two hits. Buckholz, Cook, Puakea Milbourne and Addison Kachnik all had multi-hit games for the Lady Owls.
OIT took a 1-0 lead in Game 2, as Zoe Allen walked, stole second and scored on a sequence in which a return throw to the pitching circle went wild.
The lead did not last, as Taylor Mathews led off the bottom of the inning with a homer and Umphrey golfed a three-run shot to give the hosts a lead they would not surrender.
Tech cut the deficit to 6-5 in the sixth following a Jayce Seavert RBI single — however, the Owls stranded the tying runner in scoring position. The Argos tacked on three insurance runs in the bottom of the inning to close out the win.
OIT will have this weekend off, preparing for the final week of the regular season — traveling next Tuesday to No. 5-ranked Southern Oregon, before hosting British Columbia on April 28-29.
OIT 20-9, Providence 3-4: A record-setting day helped the Lady Owls sweep the neutral-site doubleheader Sunday.
Tech stole five bases on the day — establishing a single-season record (92) — while scoring 20-or-more runs for the 12th time in program history. The 21-hit attack in Game 1 was the most by the Lady Owls in the Greg Stewart era and the highest total since a 21-hit effort at College of Idaho in 2002.
The Owls batted around twice in the opener, scoring eight runs in the second inning and 10 more in the third, as seven players registered multi-hit games.
Maggie Buckholz gave OIT a 1-0 first inning lead with an RBI single, before Tech broke the game open with an eight-run second. Kachnik started the rally with an RBI double, Allen lined a run-scoring single, Kaila Mick doubled home a pair, Buckholz tripled home a run, with Lexi Klum, Milbourne and Cook all delivering RBI singles.
The onslaught continued in the third, as Tech plated 10 runs — with the big blows a Jensen Becker pinch-hit, two-run single and Buckholz blasted a three-run homer, her seventh of the year. Milbourne capped the scoring in the fourth with a solo home run, her fourth of the season.
Buckholz finished 3 for 4 with six RBIs, Milbourne was 3 for 3 with four runs scored, with Allen going 3 for 3 with three runs scored and a pair of stolen bases. Becker, Mick, Cook and Seavert all had two-hit games.
Game 2 was more of the same, as Tech took a 7-0 lead in the fourth and eased to the victory.
Klum lined a two-run double and Mckenzie Staub followed with a run-scoring double, as OIT scored three in the opening frame. Buckholz singled home a run in the second, Cook knocked in two with a third inning single and Milbourne lined an RBI single in the fourth pace the attack.
Staub went the distance in the circle, working around nine hits for her 17th win, adding a 3-for-4 game at the plate.
Allen was 3 for 5 with a triple and Klum was 3 for 4 with three runs scored, with Mick, Buckholz and Milbourne all adding two hits.
BASEBALL
OIT 0-10, Bushnell 11-4: Matthew Ortiz combined for a 5-for-8 day and Riley Cronin tossed four innings of one-run relief in Game 2, as Oregon Tech split a Saturday doubleheader in Springfield.
The Hustlin’ Owls (27-15, 14-6) inched closer to clinching a postseason berth and kept their conference title hopes alive.
“This weekend had its highs and lows,” OIT coach Jacob Garsez said. “We certainly need to do better collectively at improving certain parts of the game, but at the same time, we had our competitive moments.”
OIT opened the scoring in Game 2, breaking a scoreless tie in the fifth — as Ortiz doubled home a run and Ka’ala Tam followed with an RBI single. The Beacons (21-18, 9-7) used the long ball to take the lead in the bottom of the frame, as Jacob Richardson smashed a two-run shot and Kyle Casperson lined a solo homer.
The momentum was short-lived — as a Brodie Marino sixth-inning RBI single tied the score, with the Owls adding a three-run seventh and three-run eighth to put the game away. A wild pitch in the seventh plated the go-ahead run, with Alonzo Vergara adding a two-run double. An inning later, Adam Jacques doubled in a run, with two more runs plated on a BU error.
Cronin kept the Beacons at bay — allowing five hits and one run in four innings to pick up his third win. Ortiz was 3 for 4, with Julien Jones and Ian Peters each going 2-for-4.
Game 1 was all Bushnell — the hosts scored six second-inning unearned runs following a two-out error and added a five-run fifth.
The Owls close out the conference season this weekend, hosting British Columbia in doubleheaders Saturday and Sunday at Steen Sports Park.
OIT 6-14, Bushnell 8-7: Tam had five hits and four RBIs and Tyler Horner added four hits and four RBIs as the Owls split Friday’s doubleheader.
OIT had their chances in the opener, building a 5-1 lead in the seventh inning, however, the Beacons scored five times in the seventh and two more times in the eighth, to stun the visitors.
Tech grabbed a 3-0 lead in the second, getting RBI singles from Bryce Petrilla and Brodie Marino, extending the lead to 5-1 in the sixth following a Matthew Ortiz RBI single and a Tam sacrifice fly. BU countered with a three-run Jordan Wilson homer in the seventh, while later in the frame, an OIT error plated the go-ahead run.
The Beacons pushed the margin to 8-5 in the eighth off back-to-back RBI doubles from Wilson and Jameson Hussey — but OIT had one last rally. Tam led off the ninth with a solo homer and the Owls put the tying runners aboard with one out, but a double play ended the game.
Patrick Arman struck out five in six-plus innings — getting a no-decision. Tam, Horner and Marino all finished 2 for 4, as the Owls stranded 12 runners in the loss.
OIT capitalized on the Beacons’ wildness in the nightcap, as BU pitchers combined to walk 11 batters and hit five more.
Trailing 4-2 in the fourth, the Owls plated five in the frame — keyed by a two-run go-ahead triple from Horner. An inning later, the lead grew to 10-5 as Tech scored three runs without the benefit of a hit – as Beacons pitchers walked three batters, hit another and committed a key error.
It was enough for Lalo Barraza, who struck out four in five-plus innings for his seventh win. Reliever Braeden Bellum was dominant, striking out six in two-plus innings. Tam and Sean Tobin each had three hits, with Tobin scoring a game-high four runs. Ortiz and Horner both had two hits, with Horner driving in four.
TRACK & FIELD
Larry Byerly Invitational: Katie Mull broke her own OIT record in the hammer throw and Alex Conley claimed the javelin title as the Owls competed Saturday in Portland.
Mull placed fifth out of 26 competitors, recording a mark of 147 feet, 4 inches.
Conley outdistanced a field of 15 athletes in the javelin, launching her winning mark of 141-4 on her first attempt. Teammate Brittan Bratscher (124-5) took third, with Amber Miller (120-4) placing fifth.
Ciena Gregory recorded personal bests of in the discus (111-7) and shot put (33-1).
On the track, Eva Brady led a small OIT contingent, clocking a time of 2:25.17 in the 800 meters.
In the men’s meet, OIT’s Jonas Hartline recorded his second NAIA qualifying mark of the season. Hartline placed fifth in the 5,000, narrowly hitting the NAIA provisional standard with his time of 14:49.54. Just behind him was teammate Joseph Wilkinson (15:10.09), who hit the CCC standard.
Toby Ruston punched his ticket to the CCC Championships with a time of 10:10.90 in the 3,000 steeplechase.
In the sprints, Owen Lien led the Owls in the 100 (11.40 seconds) and Ace Jones in the 200 (23.12). Austin Kuromi clocked a time of 1:58.27 in the 800.
Eli Stevens had a good meet in the field events — posting a personal best in the pole vault (14-1) and a season-best mark in the long jump (19-11).