OIT pitcher Kacie Schmidt

Kacie Schmidt

 Courtesy of OIT athletics

Top-ranked Oregon Tech moved one win away from clinching a second straight Cascade Collegiate Conference softball title with an 11-2 victory over the University of Providence on Monday afternoon at Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Mont.

The host Argos (6-26 overall, 3-20 CCC) rebounded in the non-league game, pounding out 15 hits to end the Lady Owls school-record 25-game win streak with a 9-5 victory.

