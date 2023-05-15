Alex Conley became the first four-time Cascade Collegiate Conference javelin champion and Amber Miller punched her ticket to the NAIA Championships on the final day of the CCC Championships, Saturday at Banner Bank Track in La Grande.
Conley (Lakeview) recorded the best mark of the day in her second finals attempt, winning the event with a throw of 143 feet, 5 inches. Her efforts helped OIT place eighth overall with 25.5 points.
Miller was down to her final throw in the preliminaries, but popped a season-best mark of 129-4 — good enough for eighth place.
“Amber got a national mark on what would have been her last throw of her college career,” OIT coach Mike Anderson said. “I could not be more proud of this wonderful group.”
Aarika Brooks earned All-CCC honors with her third-place finish in the javelin (137-1), with Brittan Bratscher taking 10th (127-1).
OIT added points in the discus, as Ciena Gregory placed seventh (120-6) and Emily Bitler took eighth (115-7).
The Lady Owls’ Lily Everson placing 11th in the 400-meter hurdles (1:09.72).
On Friday, OIT’s Ally Odell recorded three top-10 finishes. She tied for seventh in the high jump (5-11), took ninth in the shot put (34-9¼) and 10th in the 100 hurdles (15.70).
Katie Mull placed ninth in the hammer throw (143-1), with Bratscher taking 10th in the long jump (17-0½) and 13th in the high jump (4-11), Everson was 13th in the 400 (1:01.41), Bitner took 20th in the hammer throw (109-11) and Gregory placed 22th in the hammer throw (107-7).
OIT will have two weeks to prepare for the NAIA Outdoor National Championships in Marion, Ind.
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD
Chris Martinez became the fourth Oregon Tech men’s athlete to win the pole vault, highlighting the final day of the CCC Championships.
The senior was the only athlete to clear 15-1. He pushed the bar to 15-5 — the NAIA provisional mark — clearing the bar on his second attempt to punch his ticket to nationals.
OIT finished the meet with 42 points — tied for seventh overall. Eastern Oregon ran away with the team title with 205 points.
“This was a fantastic meet for us,” Anderson said. “Chris won the event and then hit a mark with his back against the wall. Our kids battled all weekend and ended with great results because of it.”
Eli Stevens was in a three-way tie for third in the pole vault (14-9), earning All-CCC honors. Two others — Jonas Hartline (15:40.58) and Nick McMillen (15:45.53) earned seventh- and eighth-place in the 5,000.
Owen Lien took ninth in the 400 hurdles (1:01.54), with Patrick Giraudo placing 16th in the 200 (23.19).
On Friday, McMillen became Oregon Tech’s second 10,000 conference champ. He pulled away from College of Idaho’s Hayden Bostrom in the final lap, using a seven-second difference in the final 400 meters to claim the win in 31:26.66. He joined Mark French (2018) as CCC champs in the event.
Joseph Wilkinson took fifth in the 3,000 steeplechase (9:36.04), with Stevens earning a seventh-place finish in the 400 (50.23).
Other competitors on the track were Lien, who placed ninth in the 400 (51.11); Toby Ruston took 10th in the steeplechase (10:38.07); Hartline took 10th in the 10,000 (32:13.07); Stevens placed 12th (21-3½) and Owen Christiansen took 16th (20-2½) in the long jump; with Patrick Giraudo taking 14th in the 400 (53.34).