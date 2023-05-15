Alex Conley, OIT women's track

Alex Conley became the first four-time Cascade Collegiate Conference javelin champion and Amber Miller punched her ticket to the NAIA Championships on the final day of the CCC Championships, Saturday at Banner Bank Track in La Grande.

Conley (Lakeview) recorded the best mark of the day in her second finals attempt, winning the event with a throw of 143 feet, 5 inches. Her efforts helped OIT place eighth overall with 25.5 points.

