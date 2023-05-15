OIT leadership conference

Panelists, left to right, Shawni Cayetano-Ramos, assistant director of Diversity & Belonging, Oregon Institute of Technology; Dr. Amber Manning-Ouellette, assistant professor, Oklahoma State University-Main Campus; Dr. Brittany Davis, Leadership Learning Research, Florida State University

 Submitted photo

At a recent conference for the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators (NASPA), Oregon Tech Diversity and Belonging assistant director Shawni Cayetano-Ramos presented at a panel session about Oregon Tech’s Leadership and Diversity Scholars Program and the new leadership development curriculum created for Oregon Tech students. The NASPA conference is for student affairs professionals and hosts over 6,000 participants and exhibitors.

Cayetano-Ramos said NASPA is the leading association for student affairs professionals’ advancement, health, and sustainability.

