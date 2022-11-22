Hospital

OHSU Hospital is shown in 2019.

 Courtesy of Oregon Health & Science University

Oregon Health & Science University is taking emergency steps to be able to admit more children to its pediatric ICU.

The hospital is one of just three in the state that provides intensive care, including ventilation, to children. OHSU’s Doernbecher Children’s Hospital has 20 pediatric ICU beds, about half of what’s available statewide. Legacy’s Randall Children’s Hospital and Providence St. Vincent also provide pediatric intensive care.


