OHSU Review

A file photo of menstrual products. Researchers at OHSU are studying how best to identify heavy bleeding across different supplies.

 Alastair Grant/The Associated Press

With menstrual cups, underwear and discs on the market nowadays, there is a wide array of options beyond the traditional tampons and pads for menstruation.

While these newer options have helped address concerns around sustainability and diverse menstrual needs, they have posed a new challenge for doctors: It’s harder to determine when bleeding is heavy enough to require a treatment plan.

