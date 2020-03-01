State officials confirmed Oregon’s first case of the COVID-19 virus, otherwise known as the coronavirus, Friday evening in an adult Washington County resident.
Governor Kate Brown established a coronavirus response team on Friday and Oregon Health Authority officials briefed media members on what the public should know. Brown said she learned of the positive test result around 3 p.m. on Friday.
“I understand this news is concerning. However, I want to reassure you that our state and local authorities are responding quickly to the case,” Brown said at a Friday evening press conference.
Saturday, Washington state officials announced the first death from the disease in the U.S. after a King County resident died overnight.
Friday, Klamath County Public Health announced steps it is taking to prepare for the potential spread of the coronavirus within the state and has updated protocols to keep Klamath County safe, including creating a website for updates.
KCPH officials have met with stakeholders around the community, according to a KCPH news release, and remain in contact with state and federal officials, including the Oregon Health Authority.
OHA is waiting for results from one other person in the state who has been tested, and two other people have returned negative results for the coronavirus.
OHA also has 76 people, as of Monday, under monitoring who have a travel history that could have exposed them to the virus. This involves two weeks under self-isolation, and 178 people have completed the two-week monitoring period without developing symptoms, the agency said.
While state and federal agencies are assembling resources, Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state’s epidemiologist, said local public health officials are “the front line” in dealing with the disease in the state.
According to the Friday KCPH news release, “Public Health sent local clinics and medical providers updated protocols from the state and CDC Thursday and is sending a testing algorithm to them today,” said Dr. Wendy Warren, KCPH health officer. “They are also sending out community education and information announcements today, too.”
Saturday Public Health also briefed the Klamath County Board of Commissioners on prevention and education efforts.
Many of the warnings officials issue for people to best prevent contracting the coronavirus are best practices to protect against any kind of sickness, which include washing hands and covering mouths when coughing or sneezing. They also ask that those who begin developing symptoms stay home and avoid putting others at risk. Warren also urged people to take care of pre-existing conditions and remain healthy by eating well in order to ensure the body is in its best shape to fight an illness.
Sidelinger clarified that this disease does not behave like a disease such as the measles, where just passing by someone who has the disease or being in the same room can infect other people. He said the coronavirus requires prolonged close contact to spread.
OHA Director Patrick Allen said much of what they’re doing is building on the work started years ago to combat diseases such as the H1N1 virus, the Zika virus and Ebola.
Although people are concerned about this latest virus, Allen said people should channel that concern into motivation to get prepared for the possibility of the two-week monitoring period. That means people should stock up on a two-week supply of food and water and consider what they would do if they had to miss two weeks of work or school. This is a good practice anyway, he said, to be set in the case of another emergency such as a natural disaster.
Allen said the OHA has also been in contact with other agencies around the state asking them to create a plan in case the disease spreads to their area, and specifically asking agencies to prepare for the possibility of being short-staffed due to employees needing to stay home.
“Viruses don’t discriminate,” Sidelinger said.
“Oregonians should know we are taking this very seriously,” Brown said. “Officials will provide immediate updates as we have them.”
Clackamas County case
Allen said in the Friday evening press conference that a person was tested for the disease in a lab in Hillsboro and the test returned positive on Friday. He will confirm the diagnosis through the Centers for Disease Control’s test as well, which means he will consider the case presumptive until it is confirmed (or not) at the federal lab in Atlanta.
The person who tested positive is being hospitalized at Kaiser Permanente Westside hospital in Hillsboro.
Allen said that for the sake of privacy they will not release the patient’s age, gender or condition.
The patient does not have any known foreign travel history that could link to exposure to the disease, making the Oregonian the fourth known “community spread” case as of Saturday afternoon, with two such cases in California and one in Washington.
The patient who tested positive was a staff member at Forrest Hills Elementary in Lake Oswego School District and officials are working to contact anyone the patient might have been in contact with. The school district elected to close Forrest Hills until Wednesday March 4, according to the superintendent, and the employee was last at the school Feb. 19, the first day they began presenting symptoms according to the OHA.
“We’ve spent a lot of time today at the capitol and talking with you all about preparedness for this,” Allen said to a room full of media members at the Friday press conference hours after holding another press conference prior to the positive test result. “We’ve been expecting this and we’re prepared for it, and we’re using the system we described today to respond and help keep Oregonians safe.”
“I want to reassure Oregonians we are taking this very, very seriously,” Brown said. “I also want to encourage Oregonians to go about their daily lives, to stay calm.”