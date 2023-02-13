The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is bringing forth a new era for the families the systems serves — and Klamath County is at the center of it.
The ODHS Child Welfare Division announced the Vision for Transformation roadmap last March, changing how the systems approach and handle the cases of families involved in services.
Three districts were selected to serve as pilots for the new program — Klamath, Multnomah and Douglas.
“Really, our focus is how can we support families and keep kids safe and keep them out of the child welfare system,” District Manager Maurita Johnson said.
Johnson, who manages Klamath and Lake counties, explained that if a family should have to enter the system, the goal is to do so in the “least restrictive way,” aiming to prevent more children from being placed in foster care.
And it’s working.
In the past few years, the number of children in foster care in Klamath County has dropped from the 300s to about 130.
“The children and the families are served outside of the foster care system whenever possible,” Johnson said. “Instead, they’re supported through SSP [Self-Sufficiency Programs].”
Some of the self-sufficiency programs included are Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), emergency aid for victims and survivors of domestic violence and assistance in registering for Medicaid.
Families involved in services work with an assigned “family coach” from the self-sufficiency support staff which works with the family from start to finish. Johnson said that even when a family’s child welfare case is closed, their coach continues to work with them in attaining and receiving self-sufficiency support services.
“The cool part about it is that when the child safety issues close, that family coach can continue on with that family without that family having to tell their story to another person, without having to be connected to another body,” Johnson said.
Though the ODHS Vision for Transformation stems partly from the Family First Preservation Act that was passed by the 2018 state legislature, this change in gears dates back even further in Klamath County.
“We’ve always been the type to work toward prevention,” SSP Manager Greg Chandler said, “and even with my limited knowledge of child welfare, I knew there was a lot of people who called in and said it didn’t really rise to the level of child welfare being involved.”
Chandler partnered with Child Welfare Program Manager Geneia Maupin about 10 years ago to innovate a better way to support families in need with a project previously referred to as Family Stability.
Family Stability was a collaborative project which incorporated SSP into the Child Welfare Division’s approach to cases.
The impact was noteworthy, leading to Klamath County’s involvement in the formation of the statewide Family Preservation project which incorporates most aspects of the Family Stability project.
“On cases where we do go out and do an assessment,” Maupin said, “but there isn’t an identified safety threat, but the family is requesting or wanting services, then we refer over to SSP as a part of our Family Preservation project.”
Johnson said that ODHS plans to steadily extend the program until it is statewide, and the passing of federal legislature has initiated similar programs to begin forming coast to coast.