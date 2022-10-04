Saturday, Sept. 24 – Saturday, Nov. 5
Favell Museum is hosting its 10th annual Juried Art Show & Sale. The show features 32 artists from throughout the West. A portion of all sales benefits the non-profit Favell Museum.
Wednesday, Oct. 5 through Friday, Oct. 7
The 2022 Oregon Main Street Conference will take place at the Ross Ragland Theater and Ragland Cultural Center.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Regional Forest Practice Committees for Eastern Oregon will meet at 9 a.m. at 3200 Delap Road, Klamath Falls in the ODF conference room. A link to join virtually via Zoom can be found on the committees’ agenda. Send public comments to forestresources.committees@odf.oregon.gov.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Community baby shower event for expectant families with children up to the age of one. Shower will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Klamath Early Childhood Development Center, 2450 Summers Lane.
Sunday, Oct. 9
Voxlux will be performing at the Ross Ragland Theater at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5.
Monday, Oct. 10
Oregon Health Policy Board Behavioral Health Committee to hold public meeting from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Meetings will be held virtually. To access, select Zoom link or dial in by phone: 669-254-5252
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Klamath Soil and Water Conservation District board of Directors meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will be held in the USDA conference room at 1945 Main Street. Virtual attendance via Zoom is also available. Request link by sending an email to will@klamathswcd.org.
Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15
Retro Room Records will be holding their stand-up comedy contest where local jokesters will compete for a chance to perform a five-minute routine before the upcoming Retro Room Records Presents: Ragland Comedy Night, featuring Victoria Jackson. Contestants take the stage from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. both nights in the theater located inside Retro Room. Entry for audience members is $10.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Klamath County Fire District 1 will be holding its Community Safety Fair from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Home Depot parking lot, 6451 S. 6th St.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Klamath County Board of County Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. for the weekly business meeting at the Government Center, at 305 Main St., Room 219.
Wednesday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 21
Klamath Against COVID will be holding a COVID-19/flue vaccination clinic on Wednesday, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.; Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, at Ne-tu-shpo-tu Shiwina (the Klamath Tribes Fitness Center), 320 South Chiloquin Blvd. in Chiloquin. Flu vaccines are available to Klamath Tribal Members, KTH&FS patients and Klamath Tribal Employees. Those who receive vaccinations at the clinic will be given a $50 gift card to Arby's.
